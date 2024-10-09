Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Core Scientific (CORZ)

Core Scientific (NASDAQ: CORZ) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 10/3/2024 – Core Scientific had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/25/2024 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Macquarie. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/23/2024 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/10/2024 – Core Scientific had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $17.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/4/2024 – Core Scientific is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.
- 9/3/2024 – Core Scientific had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.
Core Scientific Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of CORZ stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.81. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $12.95.
Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The company had revenue of $141.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. Core Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Core Scientific by 217.4% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 12,441 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the second quarter worth approximately $140,000. Heritage Oak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,334,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,222,000.
Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.
