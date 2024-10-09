Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target to $159.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $159.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the online travel company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a neutral rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $140.00 target price (down from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $150.85.

Expedia Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $151.95 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $92.48 and a fifty-two week high of $160.05. The stock has a market cap of $20.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.97.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 8.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,019 shares of company stock valued at $5,390,191. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expedia Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ValueAct Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $645,346,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 36.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,654,200 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $334,403,000 after acquiring an additional 714,229 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 686,244 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $94,512,000 after purchasing an additional 552,831 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 1,649.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,605 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,354,000 after purchasing an additional 384,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 88.8% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 753,260 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $94,903,000 after purchasing an additional 354,389 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

