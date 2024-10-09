Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $184.33 and last traded at $184.15, with a volume of 163086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.30.

Separately, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $183.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.90.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $32.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. Analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

In other news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,754,432.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Brian Hehir sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.62, for a total value of $161,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,432.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nicole B. Theophilus sold 4,801 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.64, for a total transaction of $742,426.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,621.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,392 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,390. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 335,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $53,023,000 after buying an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 107.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 170,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,802,000 after purchasing an additional 88,325 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 64.5% in the first quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 53,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,765,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 46,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,357 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,457 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-based locomotives, equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It offers diesel-electric, battery, and liquid natural gas-powered locomotives; engines, electric motors, and propulsion systems; and marine and mining products.

