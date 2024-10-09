Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Purchased by O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.

O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 332,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for approximately 3.4% of O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $11,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank grew its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 171.5% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director James Calvin O’rourke bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert Monaco purchased 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.83.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $33.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.07. The stock has a market cap of $24.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 6.19% and a net margin of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

