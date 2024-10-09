WhiteCoin Price Hits $0.0157 (XWC)

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 17.9% lower against the dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0157 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. WhiteCoin has a market capitalization of $12.03 million and approximately $255,408.77 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00010041 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.17 or 0.00105772 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011779 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000130 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 26.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin (XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

