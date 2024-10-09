Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Hits New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $14.53 and last traded at $14.44, with a volume of 258637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Whitestone REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Whitestone REIT Price Performance

Whitestone REIT Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $721.42 million, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.0413 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 3rd. Whitestone REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Whitestone REIT news, Director Julia Bruns Buthman acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, for a total transaction of $64,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,128.07. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Whitestone REIT Company Profile

Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.

