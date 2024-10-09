WHY (WHY) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $107.05 Million

WHY (WHY) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. WHY has a market cap of $107.05 million and approximately $6.74 million worth of WHY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, WHY has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. One WHY token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

WHY Token Profile

WHY launched on April 4th, 2024. WHY’s total supply is 420,000,000,000,000 tokens. WHY’s official Twitter account is @whyanelephant. WHY’s official website is www.madphant.com.

WHY Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “WHY (WHY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WHY has a current supply of 420,000,000,000,000. The last known price of WHY is 0.00000027 USD and is up 2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $6,710,844.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.madphant.com/.”

