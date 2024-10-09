Wildcat Petroleum (LON:WCAT) Shares Down 7.2% – What’s Next?

Shares of Wildcat Petroleum Plc (LON:WCAT – Get Free Report) dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). Approximately 11,118,016 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 13,959,085 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).

Wildcat Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £4.87 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.18.

About Wildcat Petroleum

Wildcat Petroleum Plc invests in the upstream sector of the petroleum industry. It focuses on the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas. Wildcat Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

