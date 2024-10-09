Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Willdan Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $34.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Willdan Group Price Performance

Shares of WLDN opened at $43.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Willdan Group has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its 200-day moving average is $33.15. The company has a market capitalization of $602.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Willdan Group had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $141.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Willdan Group

In other news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $364,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,491,065.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Creighton K. Early sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $364,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 68,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,491,065.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Bieber sold 9,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total value of $334,839.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 169,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,171,237.36. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,305 shares of company stock worth $1,105,451 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Willdan Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wulff Hansen & CO. raised its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 2,785.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 668,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,281,000 after acquiring an additional 645,145 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Willdan Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,628,000. Summit Creek Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 374,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,860,000 after purchasing an additional 12,056 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 14.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 324,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,351,000 after purchasing an additional 41,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 135,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

