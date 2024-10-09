Wirtual 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.03 (WIRTUAL)

Wirtual (WIRTUAL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. During the last seven days, Wirtual has traded down 9.1% against the dollar. One Wirtual token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wirtual has a total market cap of $100.23 million and $2.03 worth of Wirtual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Wirtual Token Profile

Wirtual’s genesis date was September 20th, 2021. Wirtual’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Wirtual’s official Twitter account is @wirtualapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Wirtual’s official website is wirtual.co. The official message board for Wirtual is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=undefined.

According to CryptoCompare, “WIRTUAL is an Exercise to Earn application. Earn WIRTUAL coins through exercise and exchange coins for store purchases physical products & NFTs, event ticket, organize virtual sport events and holder ranking to access features.

[Telegram](https://t.me/wirtual%5Fcommunity)[Discord](https://discord.gg/ubxHPr65Jm)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/wirtualapp/)

[Docs](https://document.wirtual.co/documents/about)

Wirtual Token Trading

