WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.36. 30,973 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.33.

The firm has a market cap of $272.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Company Profile

The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.

