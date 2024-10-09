WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM) Trading 0.1% Higher – Time to Buy?

WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.40 and last traded at $35.36. 30,973 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $35.33.
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
The firm has a market cap of $272.29 million, a P/E ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.69.
Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund
An institutional investor recently raised its position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund stock. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (BATS:DDWM – Free Report) by 61.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,609 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,734 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Company Profile
The WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund (DDWM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of dividend-paying developed-market equities outside the US and Canada. The index dynamically hedges currency exposure for USD investors based on three equal-weighted signals.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- What is a support level?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree Dynamic Currency Hedged International Equity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.