WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT) Shares Up 7.7% – Still a Buy?

WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund (NYSEARCA:EXT – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.83. Approximately 49,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 209% from the average daily volume of 16,074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.78.
WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.07.
WisdomTree U.S. ESG Fund Company Profile
WisdomTree Total Earnings Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Earnings Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of earnings-generating companies within the United States stock market.
