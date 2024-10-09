WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY) Trading Down 0.5% – Here’s What Happened

WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (BATS:WFHY – Get Free Report) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.78 and last traded at $45.80. Approximately 16,872 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $46.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.85 and its 200 day moving average is $45.21.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth $419,000. Team Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Team Financial Group LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund during the 1st quarter worth $507,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund by 32.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter.

The WisdomTree U.S. High Yield Corporate Bond Fund (WFHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of high-yield, US corporate bonds. Constituents are selected and weighted by fundamental factors and bond risk characteristics. WFHY was launched on Apr 27, 2016 and is managed by WisdomTree.

