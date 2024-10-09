Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Park Place Capital Corp

Park Place Capital Corp decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Park Place Capital Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,343 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 5,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,218,000. Alta Park Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Workday by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Alta Park Capital LP now owns 141,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,193,000 after acquiring an additional 18,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $239.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $63.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15, a PEG ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at $25,381,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of Workday stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares in the company, valued at $128,877,840. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 309,613 shares of company stock worth $76,348,820 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Workday from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

