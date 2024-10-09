Wrapped eETH Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.85 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 9th. Wrapped eETH has a total market capitalization of $5.85 million and approximately $13.96 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped eETH token can now be bought for about $2,543.64 or 0.04184359 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped eETH has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped eETH Profile

Wrapped eETH launched on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,571,250 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. Wrapped eETH’s official website is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Buying and Selling Wrapped eETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,558,482.39497833. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 2,563.94596111 USD and is up 0.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $6,617,178.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped eETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

