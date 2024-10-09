Wrapped HBAR Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (WHBAR)

Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. Wrapped HBAR has a market capitalization of $13.78 million and approximately $738,862.92 worth of Wrapped HBAR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped HBAR token can now be bought for approximately $0.0504 or 0.00000083 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped HBAR has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Get Wrapped HBAR alerts:

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Wrapped HBAR Token Profile

Wrapped HBAR’s genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Wrapped HBAR’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 273,406,988 tokens. The official website for Wrapped HBAR is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Wrapped HBAR is hedera.com/blog. Wrapped HBAR’s official Twitter account is @hedera. The Reddit community for Wrapped HBAR is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Wrapped HBAR

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped HBAR (WHBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Hedera Hashgraph platform. Wrapped HBAR has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 272,094,449.6122768 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped HBAR is 0.05209637 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 38 active market(s) with $929,301.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped HBAR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped HBAR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped HBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped HBAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped HBAR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.