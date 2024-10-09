Wrapped Matic Self Reported Market Cap Hits $54.60 Million (WMATIC)

Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 9th. Wrapped Matic has a market cap of $54.60 million and approximately $13.17 million worth of Wrapped Matic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Matic token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wrapped Matic has traded down 1.7% against the dollar.

Get Wrapped Matic alerts:

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00254952 BTC.

About Wrapped Matic

Wrapped Matic’s total supply is 146,828,446 tokens. The official website for Wrapped Matic is matic.network.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Matic

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Matic (WMATIC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Polygon platform. Wrapped Matic has a current supply of 146,468,300.22617984. The last known price of Wrapped Matic is 0.37823269 USD and is up 0.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3361 active market(s) with $12,341,642.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://matic.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Matic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Matic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Matic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Matic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Matic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.