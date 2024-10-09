Wrapped Pulse Price Tops $0.0001 (WPLS)

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped Pulse has a market cap of $454.96 million and approximately $7.97 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,682,113,864,215 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,672,922,737,334.793. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00005395 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $11,330,859.45 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

