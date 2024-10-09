Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Trading 3.4% Lower This Week

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. In the last week, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $446.10 million and $9.49 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Pulse Profile

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,682,113,864,215 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,672,922,737,334.793. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00005395 USD and is down -4.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 262 active market(s) with $11,330,859.45 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

