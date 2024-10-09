X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Announces Dividend of $0.94

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.9392 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $83.69.

About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

(Get Free Report)

See Also

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.