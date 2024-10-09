X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Announces Dividend of $0.94

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, October 7th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.9392 per share on Friday, October 25th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Down 1.1 %
Shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $67.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,512. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.60 and a 200 day moving average of $72.38. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 12 month low of $63.55 and a 12 month high of $83.69.
About X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Momentum Trades for October With Ample Upside Ahead
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Roblox Dips on Short Report—Here’s Why It Could Bounce Back Fast
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- 2 Reasons to Jump on Apple Stock Now and 1 Reason to Think Twice
Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.