X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $32.82, but opened at $34.06. X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund shares last traded at $34.15, with a volume of 6,752,671 shares traded.

X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.47.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund (NYSEARCA:ASHR – Free Report) by 43.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,963 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,731 shares during the period. Acima Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.12% of X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

About X-trackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares Fund

The Xtrackers Harvest CSI 300 China A-Shares ETF (ASHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the China Shenzhen SE \u002F CSI 300 index. The fund tracks an index of the 300 largest and most liquid Chinese shares traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges. The fund holds physical China A-shares.

