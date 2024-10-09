X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) CFO Adam S. Mostafa Sells 230,645 Shares of Stock

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 230,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.55, for a total transaction of $126,854.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $0.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $90.85 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.36. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.51 and a 12 month high of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 6.07 and a quick ratio of 6.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.90.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 46.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 187,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 23,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 1,080.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 424,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 388,115 shares during the last quarter. 72.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 28th.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase II clinical trial to treat congenital, idiopathic, or cyclic neutropenia.

