Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.95 and traded as high as $4.40. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 137,212 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development and construction in the People's Republic of China, the United States, Malaysia, and the United Kingdom. The company develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
