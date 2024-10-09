XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.01 and traded as high as $28.24. XOMA shares last traded at $27.45, with a volume of 22,717 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $117.00 target price on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, September 20th.

XOMA Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day moving average is $26.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.00 and a beta of 0.92.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.37 million. XOMA had a negative net margin of 128.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.50%. Equities analysts anticipate that XOMA Co. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in XOMA by 55.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,543 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of XOMA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of XOMA by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,695 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,656 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

XOMA Company Profile

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotech royalty aggregator in the United States and the Asia Pacific. It has a portfolio of economic rights to future potential milestone and royalty payments associated with partnered commercial and pre-commercial therapeutic candidates. The company also focuses on early to mid-stage clinical assets primarily in Phase 1 and 2 with commercial sales potential that are licensed to partners; and acquires milestone and royalty revenue streams on late-stage clinical or commercial assets.

