XPO (NYSE:XPO) Trading 3.3% Higher – Here’s Why

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) was up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $110.96 and last traded at $110.92. Approximately 57,966 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,460,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $107.41.

Get XPO alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on XPO shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of XPO in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of XPO from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of XPO from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of XPO from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on XPO

XPO Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.80, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $112.39 and its 200 day moving average is $112.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XPO

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 25,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. 97.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About XPO

(Get Free Report)

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.