XSGD (XSGD) Price Tops $0.77 on Major Exchanges

XSGD (XSGD) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last seven days, XSGD has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. XSGD has a market capitalization of $28.77 million and approximately $209,900.18 worth of XSGD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One XSGD token can now be purchased for $0.77 or 0.00001242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000079 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00255504 BTC.
XSGD Token Profile
XSGD’s launch date was October 4th, 2020. XSGD’s total supply is 83,617,320 tokens and its circulating supply is 37,424,079 tokens. XSGD’s official message board is www.straitsx.com/sg/blog. XSGD’s official website is www.straitsx.com. XSGD’s official Twitter account is @straitsx and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling XSGD
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as XSGD directly using US dollars.
