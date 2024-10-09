xSUSHI 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,927.98 (XSUSHI)

xSUSHI (XSUSHI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. One xSUSHI token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.06 or 0.00001720 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, xSUSHI has traded up 5% against the dollar. xSUSHI has a market capitalization of $84.18 million and $2,927.98 worth of xSUSHI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get xSUSHI alerts:

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000082 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

xSUSHI Token Profile

xSUSHI was first traded on September 1st, 2020. xSUSHI’s total supply is 49,187,307 tokens. xSUSHI’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for xSUSHI is www.sushiswap.fi.

xSUSHI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xSushi is what users get when they stake SUSHI on the new sushiswapclassic.org/staking page – the xSUSHI staked earns a reward fee of 0.05% of all trades.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as xSUSHI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade xSUSHI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy xSUSHI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for xSUSHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for xSUSHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.