Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Acquired by Chesley Taft & Associates LLC

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of XYL. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Xylem in the first quarter valued at about $311,684,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 1,503.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,649,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547,043 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 56.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,013,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $130,961,000 after purchasing an additional 365,420 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,255,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,582,000 after purchasing an additional 362,840 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 246.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,504 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,012,000 after purchasing an additional 230,878 shares during the period. 87.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $134.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $32.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.76. Xylem Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.59 and a 1-year high of $146.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.04. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Xylem from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Xylem from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Xylem from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xylem presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.67.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

