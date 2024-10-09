Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$9.85, with a volume of 352 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$9.90.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$132.21 million, a PE ratio of 4.00, a PEG ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.74 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.83.

Yellow Pages (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.55 EPS for the quarter. Yellow Pages had a net margin of 17.04% and a return on equity of 52.88%. The firm had revenue of C$55.84 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.6202946 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.26%. Yellow Pages’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

Yellow Pages Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides digital and print media, and marketing solutions to small and medium-sized enterprises in Canada. The company offers digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising.

