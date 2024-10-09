Zacks Research Comments on FactSet Research Systems Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:FDS)

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for FactSet Research Systems in a report issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $4.29 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.26. The consensus estimate for FactSet Research Systems’ current full-year earnings is $17.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ Q2 2025 earnings at $4.28 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $4.39 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.17 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $4.68 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $4.61 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $4.75 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $4.67 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $18.71 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $20.51 EPS.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 34.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share.

FDS has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $451.00 to $469.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $448.46.

Shares of NYSE:FDS opened at $456.87 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $430.21 and a 200-day moving average of $426.85. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 34.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.25. FactSet Research Systems has a 52-week low of $391.84 and a 52-week high of $488.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

In other news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $10,726,367.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at $2,413,432.89. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,362 shares of company stock valued at $12,688,945 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 2,873.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 119,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,822,000 after acquiring an additional 115,561 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% in the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,447,000 after buying an additional 94,952 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 1,844.5% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 45,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after buying an additional 43,346 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 235,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,113,000 after buying an additional 41,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 51,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,352,000 after buying an additional 34,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

