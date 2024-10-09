Zacks Research Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Federated Hermes in a research report issued on Monday, October 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Federated Hermes’ current full-year earnings is $3.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Federated Hermes’ Q3 2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Federated Hermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $36.04 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $37.43.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $402.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.35 million. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHI. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its stake in Federated Hermes by 607.7% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Federated Hermes during the second quarter worth about $47,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Federated Hermes by 985.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 26.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP John B. Fisher sold 79,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $2,611,239.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 442,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,476,464.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This is a positive change from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 35.23%.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

