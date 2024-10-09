Zambesigold (ZGD) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $11,101.36

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded up 10.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $26.29 million and $11,101.36 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Zambesigold has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar. One Zambesigold token can now be bought for $0.24 or 0.00000383 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.09 or 0.00255504 BTC.

Zambesigold Profile

Zambesigold was first traded on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official website is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZambesiGold (ZGD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022 on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20), backed by actual gold and supported by Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd’s mining operations. The company specialises in acquiring and developing specific mining assets, and the ZGD token’s value is directly linked to these tangible gold and mining activities. Committed to avoiding fractional lending, ZambesiGold maintains a fixed token supply to prevent inflation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

