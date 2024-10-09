ZClassic (ZCL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $422.35

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 9th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $448,394.86 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZClassic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0483 or 0.00000079 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Get ZClassic alerts:

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.02 or 0.00047739 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00035293 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00012696 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000411 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000278 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZCL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.