Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,914 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Zebra Technologies worth $15,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $1,641,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 240,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,799,000 after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 2,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZBRA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $314.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $258.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $375.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $349.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.69, for a total transaction of $341,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,342.86. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zebra Technologies Stock Up 1.0 %

ZBRA opened at $368.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.21 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $344.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $321.29. Zebra Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $194.59 and a twelve month high of $375.88.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.70. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

