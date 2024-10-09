ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK) Stock Price Down 5.7% – Time to Sell?

Shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) were down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $24.21 and last traded at $24.52. Approximately 360,525 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 741,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.40 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on ZEEKR Intelligent Technology from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44.

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology (NYSE:ZK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZK. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Green Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology during the second quarter worth about $347,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $596,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ZEEKR Intelligent Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,288,000.

About ZEEKR Intelligent Technology

ZEEKR Intelligent Technology Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research and development, production, commercialization, and sale of the electric vehicles and batteries. It offers battery electric passenger vehicles (BEVs) and SUVs. The company also produces and sells electric powertrain and battery packs for electric vehicles, such as motors and electric control systems; and provides automotive related research and development services.

Further Reading

