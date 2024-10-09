Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Lowered to $54.00

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.01% from the company’s previous close.

ZION has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Compass Point raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

NASDAQ ZION traded up $0.99 on Wednesday, hitting $48.21. The company had a trading volume of 821,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,140,306. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $53.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.09.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.61 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, President Scott J. Mclean sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $3,109,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 74,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,850,243.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bruce K. Alexander sold 5,156 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.83, for a total value of $267,235.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,528.31. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,073 shares of company stock worth $3,476,298 in the last quarter. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. 76.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

