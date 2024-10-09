Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Stock Holdings Raised by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 89,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $2,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $5,213,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 21,081 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 82,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,000 after purchasing an additional 55,970 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $7,674,000. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZWS shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,720,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,915.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 52,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $1,720,300.05. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,915.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Jahnke sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $515,268.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 385,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,717,111.51. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 82,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,721,672. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Down 1.9 %

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock opened at $36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.68, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.14. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $25.09 and a 52-week high of $36.86.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $412.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.14 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.82%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

