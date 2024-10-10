1,000 Shares in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Purchased by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RUSHA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rush Enterprises by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,336,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,024,000 after acquiring an additional 420,978 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,354,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,644,000 after purchasing an additional 161,679 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Rush Enterprises by 10.1% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,092,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,752,000 after buying an additional 100,318 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 6.4% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,047,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,875,000 after buying an additional 63,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises by 239.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 794,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,515,000 after buying an additional 560,138 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,371,226.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 40,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $2,152,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 174,154 shares in the company, valued at $9,371,226.74. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total transaction of $232,560.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,597.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 64,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,422,554. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA opened at $50.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.68 and a 1 year high of $56.64. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.01.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.20. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Rush Enterprises Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Rush Enterprises in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Stories

