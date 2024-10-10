1,482 Shares in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,482 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 712,774 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $90,301,000 after purchasing an additional 202,774 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its holdings in Allegion by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 4,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion stock opened at $146.55 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $147.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $137.68 and a 200 day moving average of $128.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $953.63 million. Allegion had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 47.21%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 20th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.32%.

ALLE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Allegion from $137.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Allegion from $117.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

