1,521 Shares in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Get UniFirst alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in UniFirst by 69.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Up 0.1 %

UniFirst stock opened at $187.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day moving average of $173.67. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $200.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other UniFirst news, VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP David Martin Katz sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $96,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,325. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William Masters Ross sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.67, for a total transaction of $40,650.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,822.78. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 1,457 shares of company stock valued at $269,413. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UniFirst

UniFirst Company Profile

(Free Report)

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.