1,521 Shares in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in UniFirst by 69.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the fourth quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in UniFirst in the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company’s stock.
UniFirst Stock Up 0.1 %
UniFirst stock opened at $187.63 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $187.62 and a 200-day moving average of $173.67. UniFirst Co. has a 52-week low of $149.58 and a 52-week high of $200.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39 and a beta of 0.81.
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UniFirst from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UniFirst from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on UniFirst from $185.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.00.
UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.
