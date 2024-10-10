1,549 Shares in 3M (NYSE:MMM) Bought by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Get 3M alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,474 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,161 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,447,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 217,745 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 17,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on MMM. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Argus raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $100.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of 3M from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total transaction of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,659.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other 3M news, CFO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 2,100 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.12, for a total value of $260,652.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,659.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael F. Roman sold 5,675 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $700,635.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 174,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,486,484.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

3M stock opened at $135.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.36. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $140.72. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.25. 3M had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 112.92%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently -22.01%.

About 3M

(Free Report)

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.