1,567 Shares in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Bought by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,567 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROST. Borer Denton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $931,000. American Trust bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROST has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 14th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.71.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total value of $1,302,084.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 48,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $7,524,868.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,853 shares in the company, valued at $48,003,532.29. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 8,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $1,302,084.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 103,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,038,546.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 72,138 shares of company stock worth $11,093,051. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.4 %

ROST opened at $142.39 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.24 and its 200-day moving average is $143.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.64 and a 1-year high of $163.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.09. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 42.43%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company’s Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd’s DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.