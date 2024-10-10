1,600 Shares in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Bought by Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 205.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,482,686 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $60,775,000 after acquiring an additional 997,860 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 263.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 37,535 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 27,217 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Delek Logistics Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $12,656,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Delek Logistics Partners by 4,182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 496,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 484,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the second quarter valued at $640,000. 11.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Delek Logistics Partners news, CFO Reuven Spiegel bought 3,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.98 per share, for a total transaction of $151,437.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,953.74. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Sherri Anne Brillon bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.00 per share, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $445,887. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Reuven Spiegel purchased 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.98 per share, with a total value of $151,437.30. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,953.74. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DKL opened at $39.50 on Thursday. Delek Logistics Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $53.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.30. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 2.11.

Delek Logistics Partners (NYSE:DKL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $264.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.17 million. Delek Logistics Partners had a negative return on equity of 147.45% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Delek Logistics Partners, LP will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.04%. This is a positive change from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 157.40%.

DKL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised Delek Logistics Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek Logistics Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th.

Delek Logistics Partners, LP provides gathering, pipeline, transportation, and other services for crude oil, intermediates, refined products, natural gas, storage, wholesale marketing, terminalling water disposal and recycling customers in the United States. The Gathering and Processing segment consists of pipelines, tanks, and offloading facilities that provide crude oil and natural gas gathering and processing, water disposal and recycling, and storage services, as well as crude oil transportation services to third parties.

