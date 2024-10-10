16,886 Shares in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Acquired by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co purchased a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,657,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Granby Capital Management LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,843,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 19,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares during the last quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. grew its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverwater Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $93.69. 15,907,249 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,458,664. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.92. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $58.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.3128 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

