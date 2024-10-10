1,782 Shares in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) Purchased by First PREMIER Bank

First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HEFA. Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 159.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 891.2% in the second quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3,009.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $35.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.62. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $26.88 and a twelve month high of $30.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.95.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (HEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, USD-hedged index of large- and mid-cap stocks from developed countries outside the US and Canada. HEFA was launched on Jan 31, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

