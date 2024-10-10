20,906 Shares in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT) Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NYSE:NXDT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 20,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NXDT. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 35,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 24.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 3,258 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 177,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 357,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after buying an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust by 79.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 16,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 7,101 shares during the period.

Shares of NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust stock opened at 5.93 on Thursday. NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust has a one year low of 4.67 and a one year high of 9.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is 5.89 and its 200 day moving average is 5.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.12%.

NexPoint Diversified Real Estate Trust (NXDT) is an externally advised diversified real estate investment trust (REIT), with its shares of common stock and 5.50% Series A Cumulative Preferred Shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols NXDT and NXDT-PA, respectively. As a diversified REIT, NXDT's primary investment objective is to provide both current income and capital appreciation.

