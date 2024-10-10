20,975 Shares in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 9,905.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $131,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.11% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of KRO opened at $11.84 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.10. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $14.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -51.48 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $500.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.19 million. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.11%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

