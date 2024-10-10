2,289 Shares in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 3.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,801,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in PJT Partners by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in PJT Partners by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 48,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

PJT Partners stock opened at $141.58 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $126.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.99. PJT Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.47 and a 12 month high of $143.04.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.93 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 7.96%. PJT Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 27.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $128.00 price target (up previously from $108.00) on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on PJT Partners from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PJT Partners

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,783.11. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total transaction of $1,188,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,301,312.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kievdi Don Cornwell sold 11,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.49, for a total value of $1,430,755.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,783.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,297 shares of company stock worth $3,092,668. Corporate insiders own 10.67% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.