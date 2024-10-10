24,812 Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Acquired by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 24,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.07% of Kelly Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kelly Services alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on KELYA. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a report on Friday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Kelly Services Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of KELYA opened at $20.40 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. Kelly Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Kelly Services had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 7.82%. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

About Kelly Services

(Free Report)

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KELYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kelly Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kelly Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.