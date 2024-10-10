256,714 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 256,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,271,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $639,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter worth $2,695,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the second quarter valued at $285,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,527,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PECO shares. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $36.22 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 78.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.30.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $161.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.29 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 2.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a positive change from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 267.39%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO) is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of omni-channel grocery-anchored shopping centers. Founded in 1991, PECO has generated strong results through its vertically-integrated operating platform and national footprint of well-occupied shopping centers.

